NUM calls for investigation into fatal accident at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

JOHANNESBURG - No stone should be left unturned in the investigation into the fatal accident at Sibanye Stillwater's Burnstone project in Mpumalanga, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said.

The union said its deeply disturbed by the accident that led to the death of four contracted employees and the severe injury of another when the newly constructed waste rock conveyor collapsed on Thursday at the project site.

NUM is disturbed and highly saddened by the fatal incident where four mineworkers lost their lives at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Burnstone Mine in Balfour, Mpumalanga. pic.twitter.com/KOe1CPqVLp ' NUM (@NUM_Media) April 14, 2023

The union said an urgent investigation into what transpired is crucial as too many lives were lost in the accident.

It passed its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

At the same time, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

The department has also shared its heartfelt condolences, stating that no one deserves to die in the line of duty.