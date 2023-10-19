Ntshavheni: Cabinet calls on ICC to probe Gaza hospital bombing

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said there had been violations of international law committed by both sides in the Israel- Palestine conflict.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said there had been violations of international law committed by both sides in the Israel- Palestine conflict.

Earlier in October, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in Israel declaring war with retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Thousands have died in the conflict on both sides.

Addressing a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni called for an end to hostilities in the region.

"Many violations of international law have been committed, by all sides, and Cabinet calls for accountability and justice in response to all those crimes."

On Tuesday, the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza was bombed, with claims by the Palestinian health authorities that hundreds were killed.

Ntshaveni said the incident must be probed.

"Cabinet calls on the International Criminal Court to investigate the bombing and the crime of genocide in this conflict and the international community not to allow the perpetration of another Holocaust under its watch."