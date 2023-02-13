Ntokozo Xaba murder: TUT students believe accused doesn't deserve bail

: Ngcebo Thusi is accused of murdering his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Ntokozo Xaba. The TUT student was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck in her off-campus residence.

JOHANNESBURG - Students from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) said they will take the law into their own hands if murder-accused Ngcebo Thusi is ever released on bail.

Thusi abandoned his bid for bail in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is accused of murdering his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Ntokozo Xaba earlier in February.

The TUT student was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck in her off-campus residence.

Police believe Thusi was the last person seen with her.

TUT students have consistently called for Ngcebo Thusi to be denied bail, saying that if he is released, they will stone him to death.

On Monday, student leader Sizwe Nyambi said their sentiments did not change.

"That thing got the attention, that is why he denied bail because he knows. We are tired of people killing our sisters, you are killing our mothers you are killing our children".

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Naledi Mpungose gave the court a six-month deadline to finalise Thusi’s matter.

"It means the State must also capacitate itself to carry out the investigation fully. They've got enough personnel even in the courts. There is no excuse on why the evidence cannot be gathered and argued in court in a very short space of time."

While lawyers for Thusi said his abandoning bail is just for now, the National Prosecuting Authority said it will be ready to oppose bail whenever the request comes.