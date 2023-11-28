NSFAS warns students applying for 2024 funding to be wary of bogus websites

The funding scheme says there is an app falsely operating under its name, asking students to submit their personal information, that its teams are working hard to take down.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is urging prospective beneficiaries applying for the 2024 academic year funding to be careful of bogus websites falsely operating under its name.

NSFAS applications have been open for a full week on Tuesday, with the scheme provisionally approving 76,000 applications to date.

The scheme says there is currently a bogus NSFAS app that requires applicants to submit their personal information.

The scheme has warned prospective students to be careful of scams.

Its teams, said NSFAS, are working to take down the app that is currently operating falsely as its own.

Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana says NSFAS is looking for a more permanent solution to deal with these scams.

"We are looking to introduce a biometric system for our website. It's also going to address the tardiness that emerges when we have to interact with our third-party partners."

Skosana urged prospective beneficiaries to apply for funding on time to avoid backlogs caused by late applications at the beginning of the 2024 academic year.