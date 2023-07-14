NSFAS says it's working to fix issues with new direct payment system

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) implemented the new system at universities countrywide in June, with students raising concerns over some of its operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Funding scheme NSFAS said that it was working to resolve challenges experienced by students over its new direct payment system.

Following its meeting with the South African Union of Students, NSFAS said that it was implementing some of the union's recommendations.

Following weeks of complaints from students, NSFAS said that 75% of beneficiaries had successfully been registered on its new bank account.

It said it was working to ensure the remaining students were registered before the end of July.

This as students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) continue to protest over the new system, arguing that it has been rushed.

They said that TUT should be exempted from the system until next year, as the glitches with the system would leave disadvantaged students stranded without their allowances.

NSFAS said that as this was a new system, it's bound to have unexpected glitches but it would ensure that the process was smooth for all students.