NSFAS looking to streamline system to curb late payments

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it's working to merge its data collection systems with different institutions in the country to help curb the late payments of student allowances.

The funding scheme has come under fire again after students at the North West University (NWU) did not receive their November allowances.

Spokesperson Ismael Mnisi said the delays this time around were due to NWU not submitting amended student data on time.

In November, close to 100,000 students in five universities were also left stranded after their allowances were not paid over the same data collection issue.

"We are speaking with universities to make sure that any changes that happen at an institutional level instantly get reported to NSFAS, to avoid these instances of data being sent on the last week of the month, [to make] sure it pays the right recipient," said Mnisi.