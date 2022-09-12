NPA saddened by death of CT Magistrate Romey van Rooyen

A relative discovered 50-year-old Van Rooyen's body inside her Marina Da Gama home near Muizenberg over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday said it was shocked and saddened by the news of the murder of Cape Town Magistrate Romey van Rooyen.

A relative discovered 50-year-old Van Rooyen's body inside her Marina Da Gama home near Muizenberg over the weekend.

Police say officers discovered that her car was stolen.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The NPA expressed its shock and deep sense of sadness following the loss of former colleague and dear friend Romey van Rooyen. We would like to express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”