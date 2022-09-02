NPA: Court should take dim view of arson-accused Mafe’s refusal to appear

Mafe was set to appear in court for a second pre-trial hearing but refused to leave the Pollsmoor Correctional Services Facility.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s refusal to attend his hearing may be construed as disrespect to the court.

At his last court appearance in August, the arson-accused 49-year-oldbalso refused to leave the court’s holding cells.

Senior State Prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court the prosecution had handed over all the evidence the defence needed to prepare for the trial.

