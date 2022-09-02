NPA: Court should take dim view of arson-accused Mafe’s refusal to appear
Mafe was set to appear in court for a second pre-trial hearing but refused to leave the Pollsmoor Correctional Services Facility.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s refusal to attend his hearing may be construed as disrespect to the court.
At his last court appearance in August, the arson-accused 49-year-oldbalso refused to leave the court’s holding cells.
Senior State Prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court the prosecution had handed over all the evidence the defence needed to prepare for the trial.
Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with the intent to commit arson, terrorism, theft as well as a separate arson charge for the blaze that gutted the National Assembly Chamber and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly Building.
NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the court should take a dim view of Mafe’s refusal to appear.
“The NPA only learned of the suspected reasons when Mafe’s lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, told the court that the accused earlier demanded a kettle, a TV set and a radio. He told the court that he suspects Mafe’s actions were a sign of protest,” he said.
Defence lawyer Luvuyo Godla said he would address Mafe's defiance and inform him of the repercussions.
“As the person who is representing him, I would be very dishonest if I said I was not concerned because if he conducts himself in this fashion, while he is in custody, how much more when he is out on bail?” Godla asked.
A trial date will now be set at Mafe’s next court appearance on 4 November.