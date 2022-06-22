NPA confident in team working on Gupta extradition process

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai earlier this month, after a red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud, and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority said it has full confidence in its team of highly skilled prosecutors working on the legal aspects of the Gupta extradition process.

The NPA said it's already submitted requests for provisional arrest warrants through the appropriate channels.

In terms of the extradition treaty between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - South Africa has 60 days from the date of arrest to submit the formal extradition application.

"The National Prosecuting Authority wishes to assure the public that its team of experienced prosecutors are working tirelessly to ensure that extradition is submitted to the United Arab Emirates in respect of the two Gupta brothers within 60 days in terms of the treaty signed by South Africa and UAE," said NPA Spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Mhaga said the NPA is on track to finalise this process in close consultation with the relevant authorities in the UAE and Interpol acting in full compliance with domestic and international legal obligations relating to extradition.

He said they've noted with concern the widespread misinformation and speculation about how the NPA is handling this complex legal process.

"While we recognise the public interest in the matter, we must focus on delivering on our constitutional mandate and responsibility without distractions. We, therefore, appeal to all South Africans in particular analysts to give us space to manage this complex process and ensure that two Gupta brothers are brought to South Africa."