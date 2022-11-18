NPA begins extradition process of Israeli fugitive arrested in Bryanston

The 46-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday where he was represented by private attorney Ian Levitt.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has officially begun the extradition process of the Israeli fugitive who was arrested in Bryanston this week.

The 46-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday where he was represented by private attorney, Ian Levitt.

The court proceedings were held in-camera, with the media being allowed inside the courtroom.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that Friday’s proceedings were to make the accused aware of the charges against him.

"Firstly, it was the appearance on the extradition matter as information has already been circulated that the accused before court is sought by Israel on charges of murder and attempted murder. So, that case has been postponed to Monday."