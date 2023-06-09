NPA adds more charges for Rwandan fugitive linked to 1994 genocide

Fulgence Kayishema (62) appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court where the National Prosecuting Authority added more charges to his rap sheet. He now faces 54 charges.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide has been postponed.

Fulgence Kayishema (62) appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday where the National Prosecuting Authority added more charges to his rap sheet.

The Rwandan national now faces 54 charges – that’s nine counts of fraud, 10 for contravening the Refugees Act and 35 counts for contravention of the Immigration Act.

He was arrested on a farm in Paarl 16 days ago.

Kayishema was apparently moved to a different prison without his lawyer being informed. He is believed to be one of the most wanted remaining fugitives of the Rwandan genocide.

The case was postponed after his lawyer said he couldn’t consult with him.

He’ll be back in court on 2 June 2023.