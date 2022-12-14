November CPI figure eases to 7.4%

The main contributors were food and non-alcoholic beverages which are up 12.5% year-on-year and transport, which is also up 15.3% compared to this time last year.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s consumer price inflation eased to 7.4% in November from 7.6% the previous month.

Other significant contributors were housing and utilities as well as miscellaneous goods and services.