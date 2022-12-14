November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
The main contributors were food and non-alcoholic beverages which are up 12.5% year-on-year and transport, which is also up 15.3% compared to this time last year.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s consumer price inflation eased to 7.4% in November from 7.6% the previous month.
The main contributors were food and non-alcoholic beverages which are up 12.5% year-on-year and transport, which is also up 15.3% compared to this time last year.
Other significant contributors were housing and utilities as well as miscellaneous goods and services.
Annual consumer price #inflation cooled slightly in Nov, edging lower to 7,4% from 7,6% in Oct. The monthly increase in the #CPI was 0,3% in Nov.Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 14, 2022
Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly, provides an overview of the figures here: https://t.co/PXheXsrTSG#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/3ZJMkJ3Muo