Not possible to commit to ‘definitive’ end date for load shedding - Ramokgopa

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he identified a set of ‘critical interventions’ to maximise the energy availability factor of the country’s coal generation fleet but could not definitively commit to when the country’s crippling energy crisis would end.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said it was currently not possible to commit to a “definitive” end date for the crippling power cuts.

Ramokgopa also said President Cyril Ramaphosa would still make a formal determination on the assignment of power and functions for his portfolio.

He was responding to written questions from members of the National Assembly (NA) on the current energy crisis.

Ramokgopa said that following his appointment, he conducted a diagnostic assessment of installed Eskom generation capacity.

He said this resulted in the identification of a set of “critical interventions” to maximise the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of the country’s coal generation fleet.

Ramokgopa said the immediate preoccupation was to improve the performance of the existing Eskom baseload fleet and maximize the performance and output of peeking stations and suppress demand through what he called an aggressive demand side management programme.

He said while these measures would contribute to the reduction and frequency of load shedding, it was not possible at this stage to commit to a definitive end date for load shedding.