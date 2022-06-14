Northern Cape man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend denied bail

Aldean Wilkinson appeared in the Kimberley District Court on Monday on a schedule five murder charge.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape man accused of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend has been denied bail.

The 30-year-old man was arrested last month, a day after police discovered her body.

Police detectives were deployed to the deceased's home on 15 May and found the 28-year-old pregnant woman stabbed to death.

Wilkinson was taken into custody the following day after handing himself over to members of the South African Police Service.

He made a plea for bail during his second court appearance last month and during the application, the prosecution called on police to describe the murder scene.

The police had reservations about the accused being granted bail citing the possibility of interfering with witnesses.

Wilkinson is due back in the dock on 26 July.