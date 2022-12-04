North West man mauled to death by pit bull

It's understood that the owner of the tavern closed up shop early on Saturday morning and let two of his dogs loose to guard the yard.

JOHANNESBURG - A 39-year-old man has been mauled to death by a pit bull at a tavern in Mogwase in the North West.

Police said one of the tavern patrons later returned and allegedly tried to force his way into the establishment when one of the dogs attacked him.



"An inquest docket was registered at Mogwase Police Station after a 39-year-old victim was allegedly mauled by a pit bull at Extension 8 in Mogwase outside Rustenburg," said police spokesperson Amanda Funani.