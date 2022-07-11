Soweto residents blame poor policing for deadly mass shooting

Police minister Bheki Cele engaged community members at an open field opposite the informal settlement after attending a high-level closed meeting with police leadership including national commissioner Fannie Masemola.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Nomzamo Park in Soweto have blamed poor policing for the rise in crime - following the mass shooting at Mdlalose's tavern - which claimed the lives of 15 people.

On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele engaged community members at an open field opposite the informal settlement.

This happened after he attended a high-level closed meeting with police leadership including national commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Community members have told Cele of poor service from the local Orlando Police Station detailing incidents of rampant crime and the police's inaction.

Unknown gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on the unsuspecting patrons inside the establishment before fleeing on Sunday.

The Minister was flanked by his deputy Cassel Mathale, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko as well as Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

A resident said government leaders including the president only visit impoverished communities to canvass for votes or in a time of crisis like now.

"The president was here weeks before the elections he promised electricity in Nomzamo. What is happening today they are still in the dark, it can't be it's so sad. Young people have matriculated here around Orlando what are they doing? Nothing. The only thing they can do is smoke nyaope or go to taverns they've got no alternatives," said the resident.