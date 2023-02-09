Nokuthula Simelane: Willem Coetzee's fitness to stand trial in court's hands

Last year the court heard that the apartheid-era police officer was suffering from a cognitive condition and was unable to follow proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - The courts will have to decide whether or not apartheid-era police officer Willem Coetzee is fit to stand trial for the murder of struggle activist Nokuthula Simelane.

Simelane was kidnapped at the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg by members of the Security Branch in September 1983.

She was never seen again but in the years since it’s emerged she was allegedly arrested, detained, tortured and murdered.

In 2016, men thought to be responsible were finally charged.

Four men were originally charged with Simelane’s murder, but two, Frederick Mong and Msebenzi Radebe have since died. There are now only two accused left in the dock, Willem Coetzee and Anton Pretorius.

But the case has suffered a string of delays, with the latest centering on questions around Coetzee’s fitness to stand trial.

Questions around this first arose last June, when just as the trial was due to begin the court heard he was suffering from a cognitive condition and was unable to follow proceedings.

Since then, the state and the defence have both secured expert reports, but the findings are in conflict with one another, with the state’s experts taking the position that Coetzee is fit to stand trial and the defence saying he isn’t.

The issue is now headed for an inquiry.

The accused made a brief appearance in the dock of the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, where the inquiry was set down for mid-June.

In the interim, Coetzee and Pretorius are out on bail of R5,000.