Noboby called the police or ambulance after Senzo Meyiwa was killed, court hears

Meyiwa was shot and killed in what's believed to be a robbery gone wrong in Vosloorus in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn said no one from the footballer's circle of friends called the police or emergency management services on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Meyiwa was shot in what's believed to be a robbery gone wrong in Vosloorus in 2014 at the Khumalo residence.

Steyn, the State's fourth witness, was back on the stand on Monday as the new trial entered its third week.

He was roped in to analyse the phone records of the people in the house, including Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo and Zandi Khumalo, who previously testified that she was too frantic to call the police.

READ MORE:

During cross-examination, Steyn told defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele that there was no trace of anyone calling for help from inside the house.

“What you are saying here is that Kelly Khumalo and this number that we know is attributed to her did not call the police on the day of the incident?” Ramosepele asked.

“That is correct,” Steyn replied.

“The other targets in the house – that is MaKhumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Longwe Twala, Mthokozisi Thwala – do you have anything that they called police or emergency on the night of the incident?” Ramosepele probed further.

“I did check. I couldn’t find any number of the police on any of the phones, even 10 111,” Steyn replied.