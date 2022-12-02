No word yet on Janusz Walus’s release following prison stabbing

Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered the release of Walus on parole, but after he was stabbed in prison earlier this week, the Justice Ministry issued a statement saying his release had been delayed as a result.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s still no word on when Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, will be released from prison.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, to release Walus on parole.

In March 2020, Lamola refused Walus parole, but the court found his decision was irrational and set it aside.

The court gave the Minister until Thursday to make the necessary arrangements to free Walus.

But after he was stabbed in prison earlier this week, the Minister’s office issued a statement on Thursday saying his release had been delayed as a result.

READ: DSC says Janusz Walus stable and responsive after prison stabbing

While it was understood he wasn’t badly injured, Walus was placed under the care of medical staff after he was stabbed.

Ahead of what was expected to be his release on Thursday, the Minister’s office released a brief statement saying that by agreement between the state attorney and Walus’ lawyers, his parole would now only be finalised after he had received the necessary clearance from the medical team.

As of Friday morning, the killer has yet to be released, with the authorities expected to release a statement once he has been let out.

In the meantime, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, filed a rescission application with the Constitutional Court in a bid to have it withdraw its judgment.

For now, the original judgment stands, and that application has no effect on Walus’ release.