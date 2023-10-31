No US Congress member expected to attend SA-hosted AGOA Summit

It’s understood that the US will send members of their delegations to Johannesburg for the three-day event, which will see officials across Africa and the US deliberate over trade opportunities and the extension of AGOA.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa braces itself to host its United States counterparts for the annual Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum, no member of the US Congress is likely to attend the event.

On good authority, Eyewitness News learned that instead they would be sending members of their staff delegations to Johannesburg.

This act is legislated by the US Congress and gives eligible countries in the Sub-Saharan region duty-free access to the US market for a wide range of products.

The AGOA Summit is a three-day event that kicks off on Thursday.

It will see the coming together of different government, labour, and trade partners from across the US and Africa, including South Africa, deliberating over trade opportunities and the extension of AGOA.

Members of the US Congress are in a time crunch, with the House of Representatives under pressure to negotiate a series of bills, including the funding of its government for the next fiscal period.

They have until mid-November to avert a partial government shutdown.

According to insiders, there's a moratorium on travel for the US Congress in a bid to see this process through.

US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai is still expected to participate in the summit.

University of the Witwatersrand Professor John Stremlau said the absence of the US Congress was not surprising.

"The House of Representatives have been largely dysfunctional, and they have to get a resolution on the federal government. That's a priority, but this shouldn't be interpreted as cold feet.”

US President Joe Biden's administration expressed a need to improve on the AGOA programme, with fostering ties with economies across the continent being one of its priorities.

David Feldman, from the US Mission in South Africa, refused to comment on the development.