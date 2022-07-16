No third force behind the country's mass killings - Cele

Cele said all the recent attacks have unique characteristics which dispel the notion that they are co-coordinated.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is no convincing evidence that a third force is behind the recent mass killings in the country.

At least 55 lives have been lost due to mass killings or shootings in various parts of the country over the past three weeks.

The first major incident was recorded late last month at the Enyobeni tavern in East London where 21 teenagers were found dead. The latest incident was reported in the Free State on Friday after a farmer discovered seven bodies of deceased farm workers outside his property.

These incidents have raised speculation amongst some that the country could be undergoing a terror attack.

Cele said all the recent attacks have unique characteristics which dispel the notion that they are coordinated. He was addressing the media in Alexandra on Friday following the murders of six people in the area.

"For instance here, it does look like the motive was very clear. Robbery, people were robbed, that’s one. In Mamelodi, those people were chasing one another, somebody owed somebody money. In KZN, people that have been picked up...we discovered that they were fighting over the territory of drugs," said Cele.

The minister said the country's major challenge is that it now has fewer police officers than it did in 2010 despite having higher population numbers. He added that they hope to hire 20 000 more police officers over the next two years in a bid to address criminality.