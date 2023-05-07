No 'shenanigans' in entrance of UAE President to SA - Motsoaledi

On Friday, Motsoaledi told MPs that the UAE leader used Bulembu Airport because the runway in Gqeberha - which is closer to his private lodge - is not long enough to accommodate his aircraft.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said there was no shenanigans in how the President of the United Arab Emirates entered South Africa.

He was before Parliament on Friday to explain the approval of the use of the Bulembu Airport in the Eastern Cape, which is not an airport for civilian use.

The entourage of over 600 people are expected to leave the country on Friday from the same airport.

Opposition parties have questioned the approvals and the motives for allowing UAE leader Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to use the Bulembu Airport when Gqeberha is much closer to his private lodge.

But Motsoaledi explained the runway is not long enough to accommodate the aircraft.

He’s also insisted that all those who required visas received them through normal channels, and that there is no backlog for tourist visas in the department.

Motsoaledi said the exemption for the use of the Bulembu Airport was motivated by investment opportunities for the province.

“If members believe there are shenanigans, they should also mention them and say we believe there is a shenanigan here. Can you do this and that? We are not aware of any shenanigans in this trip.”