No politicians being probed over Eskom corruption, police tell Scopa

CAPE TOWN - The police say no politicians are being investigated as part of their probes into corruption at Eskom.

Former CEO Andre de Ruyter had claimed in a televised interview in eNCA in February, that a senior politician was allegedly involved in corruption at the power utility.

Appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, police officials appeared hesitant to respond to this claim.

Two weeks’ ago, De Ruyter refused to answer MPs on who the senior politicians or politicians were who were allegedly involved in corruption at Eskom.

Instead, he told Scopa he had reported this to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who would be best placed to answer.

On Tuesday, MPs pressed police commissioner Fannie Masemola on whether any politicians were under investigation.

"I’m not aware of, but I will allow General Lebeya to respond on that. Currently, myself, I’m not aware of."

Hawks’ head Godfrey Lebeya had a similar response.

"With regard to the investigations of the politicians, relating to Eskom matters, we do not have."

Masemola said that De Ruyter never reported the alleged involvement of a politician in Eskom corruption during their meetings with him.