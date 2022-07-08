No justice yet for families that lost relatives in July riots

Most of the deaths were recorded in KZN while in Gauteng, close to 90 people died during the destruction.

DURBAN/JOHANNESBURG - The hope of justice for the families who lost loved ones in the riots that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year has seemingly slipped out of reach.

This as some are still waiting to hear if anyone has been arrested for killing their loved ones. More than 350 people lost their lives during the riots.

Now the families left behind have to ensure the painstaking slow pace of investigations and prosecutions.

The Ndawonde family is one of them. They lost their 24-year-old son during the height of the violence in Johannesburg.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Mhlonipheni Ndawonde said his brother, Sphela, was working as a security guard and was on his way home after a night shift. He got caught in clashes between looters and police in Jeppestown and was killed.

It’s understood that a mob of people forced their way into a liquor store where public order police officers were called to disperse them.

“He was on the way home from work, a mob was looting a store and so police started firing at the crowd. He died from a gunshot wound.”

Holding back the tears, Ndawonde said a few hours later, the looting was all over and those who raided the stores got what they wanted, a few arrests were made. But a year later, the family is still seeking answers.

“We were told to go to Independent Police Investigative Directorate in Pretoria. They sent us to the offices in Soweto. We still don’t have a case number. So, the family has decided to let this go, it’s too painful.”

Ndawonde said a tombstone would be erected in KZN this week to mark a year since his brothers passing.

BUSINESS SECTOR FEELS VULNERABLE

It's been one a year since the unprecedented July riots and KwaZulu-Natal’s business community said they still felt vulnerable.

In a statement released on Friday, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said government still had no clear plans on how to deal with security threats.

The business community used the platform to urge government to ensure more collaboration with crime-fighting bodies in a bid to prevent future riots and civil disobedience.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has estimated that last year's deadly looting and rioting caused damage amounting to R70 billion.

The institution, which represents 45,000 businesses in the region, said it expected this figure to increase as its survey of last year's civil unrest continued.

Its CEO Palesa Phili said government needed to improve on communicating with the business community to allay their concerns.

“Majority of businesses don’t know what their plans are or what is happening from a security point of view.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said he had heard concerns raised by the business community and vowed to take issues raised into consideration.