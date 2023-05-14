'No concrete evidence given to us': Dirco's Dangor on Russia arms claims

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Cooperation director-general Zane Dangor said the South African government is yet to see proof regarding claims that the country sold arms to Russia in its conflict against Ukraine.

This comes after United States (US) Ambassador Reuben Brigety publicly announced he had evidence that South Africa had sold arms and ammunition to Russia when a vessel docked at a naval base in Cape Town last year.

The accusations sent the country into a tailspin sparking concerns of a diplomatic fallout between the two trade partners.

South African officials said they're waiting on intelligence that may shed some light on the circumstances of Lady R's visit to the country.

The Russian vessel docked at a national key point and not table bay harbour with other commercial vessels.

The US initially flagged the visit by the cargo vessel on South African shores last year - with calls for the Department of Defence, as well as Home Affairs, to account.

While damning accusations have since been made against the country, Dangor said the country's investigations will also take into account the US intelligence.

"The intelligence services said they may be able to share this with us once the inquiry gets underway but during our stay there, there was no concrete evidence given to us other than restating the allegations."

Dangor admitted the relationship between the US and South Africa is strained.

"But in the end, I do think that what came through very clearly is a deep sense that this is a relationship that they value and they do want it to work, just as much as we want it to work."

Dangor is among the special envoy that recently returned to the country from a mission in the US where the matter was a hot topic.

Meanwhile, national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi said Brigety's job is safe, at least for now following the diplomat's damning claims.

Brigety is yet to prove the claims or withdraw while South African authorities have denied the transaction.

Some South African officials have since hit out at Brigety for flouting diplomatic protocols with the Department of International Relations claiming he apologised unreservedly for the accusations.

Mufamadi said Brigety's apology has been accepted by the SA government.

"Now if you ask me what do I think about the apology, I will to you say that if you look at diplomatic history you will find that people make mistakes, but you don't send them to the gallows for making mistakes... you stay focused on what you want to do. Not only has he apologised but the White House and the state department have never dismissed our non-aligned position as a rhetoric."