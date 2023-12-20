No 'AmaPanyaza' on Gauteng's roads for now

Speaking on the sidelines of a road safety campaign in Heidelberg, RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said at this stage, 'AmaPanyaza' will not be allowed to direct traffic.

JOHANNESBURG - There will be no ‘Amapanyaza’ on Gauteng’s roads this festive season.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it is still studying whether the crime wardens introduced by Premier Panyaza Lesufi have the necessary training to become traffic officers.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola granted them legal status of provincial traffic officers.

However, this move has drawn criticism from many sectors of society which questioned their lack of training on road management issues.

Speaking on the sidelines of a road safety campaign in Heidelberg RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said at this stage, the 'AmaPanyaza' will not be allowed to direct traffic.

‘It will be premature to express a view having not seen the content of the declaration or the recognition done by the minister of justice however in terms of the provisions of section 331 of the national road traffic act. If they satisfied all the requirements, indeed they will be deemed to be one.”

Yesterday Police Minister Bheki Cele said the 'AmaPanyaza' will support police in their crime-fighting efforts this holiday season.