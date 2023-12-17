Nine people killed in Rustenburg mass shooting

Officials said the victims were shot dead on Saturday night when several unknown suspects opened fire on a group who were sitting outside an informal settlement in Boitekong.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are investigating the murder of nine people who were shot dead at an informal settlement in Boitekong, near Rustenburg.

Officials said the victims were killed on Saturday night when several unknown suspects opened fire on the group who were sitting outside.

It's understood eight were declared dead on the scene while the ninth victim died in hospital.

"Moreover, eight persons were reported to be injured. The motive of the incident is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested at this stage. Investigations into the matter continue" spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said.

A task team has been established to investigate the mass shooting.