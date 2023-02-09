Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z rated greatest female and male rappers of all time

Billboard released a list of 50 of the top MCs in honour of hip hop's golden anniversary.

Cape Town - Billboard has released its list of what it calls The Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time.

The list coincides with the golden anniversary of hip hop.

Shawn Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z, has claimed the number one spot.

“In determining these rankings, the Billboard and Vibe editorial teams opted first to limit the rap arena to North America. So for example, as estimable as his career is, British rapper Slick Rick isn’t on this list,” said the Billboard website.

The only female to make it into the top 10 is Super Bass hitmaker Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, better known as Nicki Minaj.

Billboard said it expected its list to receive both praise and criticism from the public and industry experts.

Billboard and Vibe ranks the greatest rappers of all time:



#1. Jay Z

#2. Kendrick Lamar

#3. Nas

#4. Tupac

#5. Eminem

#6. The Notorious B.I.G.

#7. Lil Wayne

#8. Drake

#9. Snoop Dogg

#10. Nicki Minaj ' Pop Base (@PopBase) February 8, 2023

“It took a lot of deliberation and deep discussion to reason our way to what we believe is a well-thought-out, authentic list that reflects hip-hop’s foundational pioneers, evolutionary trailblazers and contemporary mainstays," Billboard explained.

For the full top 50 list, click here.

There isn’t one goat, this is ridiculous. 2Pac, JayZ, Nas, Biggie , Scarface , T.I., Em, and Lil Wayne are the goats. Kendrick, @future , @drake, @JColeNC are all still going. We are hip hop we been making our own rules, so they are all goats! ' CT (@1CTMANAGEMENT) February 9, 2023

They did not just do 50 cent dirty like that! ' ENISA (@IAmENISA) February 8, 2023

Is this list based on careers or actual rap ability? because Future is ahead of Ludacris, Common, Mos Def, Rick Ross. I need clarification. lol. ' Ramaj Eroc (@RamajEroc) February 8, 2023

nas over tupac???? eminem over biggie??? drake at no8??? ghostface and missy not in the top 10 while J COLE IS IN THE TOP 15???? WHO TF MADE THIS LIST????? ' greg-alex (@ggregzampis) February 8, 2023