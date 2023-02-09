Go

Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z rated greatest female and male rappers of all time

Billboard released a list of 50 of the top MCs in honour of hip hop's golden anniversary.

American rapper Jay-Z. Picture: Instagram
09 February 2023 19:49

Cape Town - Billboard has released its list of what it calls The Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time.

The list coincides with the golden anniversary of hip hop.

Shawn Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z, has claimed the number one spot.

“In determining these rankings, the Billboard and Vibe editorial teams opted first to limit the rap arena to North America. So for example, as estimable as his career is, British rapper Slick Rick isn’t on this list,” said the Billboard website.

The only female to make it into the top 10 is Super Bass hitmaker Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, better known as Nicki Minaj.

Billboard said it expected its list to receive both praise and criticism from the public and industry experts.

“It took a lot of deliberation and deep discussion to reason our way to what we believe is a well-thought-out, authentic list that reflects hip-hop’s foundational pioneers, evolutionary trailblazers and contemporary mainstays," Billboard explained.

Timeline

