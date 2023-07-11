Nick Frischke’s family anxious to know what happened to him, says security firm

The private security firm TSU International has been appointed by the missing German tourist’s family to help with the investigation into his disappearance.

CAPE TOWN - TSU International's kidnapping and crisis incident manager, Herman Bosman, said that Nick Frischke’s family was very anxious to know what happened to their son.

The German traveller went missing after leaving his Airbnb accommodation in Pinelands on Valentine’s Day this year.

Five suspects linked to his disappearance have admitted to robbing him while hiking in the Hout Bay area.

However, they've denied having a hand in his disappearance.

The case against the five suspects linked to Frischke's disappearance has been postponed to 28 July for a regional court date.

Bosman said that Frischke's family would like the matter to be concluded soon.

"But what I think is key is that they want justice and would want to know where their son is."

Bosman said that their investigation was ongoing.

"Everything that we have is currently part of the court case, there's nothing else at this point in time that we can raise. But we're still waiting for somebody to come forward with the necessary information pertaining to the whereabouts of their son."

A R20,000 reward has been offered for anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts.