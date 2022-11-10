NICD notes increase in positive COVID-19 tests

The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen said though the infections haven't proven to be severe due to people being immunised, the sixth variant of COVID-19 is still a possibility.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) said there’s been an increase in people testing positive for COVID-19 in South Africa over the past few weeks.

The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen said though the infections haven't proven to be severe due to people being immunised, the sixth variant of COVID-19 is still a possibility.

"So every week we get approximately 2,000 cases that laboratories report to us, which is much lower than the numbers that we were seeing earlier in the pandemic. But a lot of that is driven by tech don't believe that 2,000 cases is the true number of cases".