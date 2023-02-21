NGOs receiving funds from Gauteng govt to be scrutinised by auditor - Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that they could not see the return on investment as social ills continued to plague the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the provincial government had appointed an independent audit firm to scrutinise all non-government organisations which received funding from the province.

Lesufi said that the provincial government spent about R2 billion on supporting NGOs in Gauteng.

However, he said that they could not see the return on investment as social ills continued to plague the province.

The premier was speaking at the Joburg City Hall on Monday where he delivered his first State of the Province Address (Sopa).

"Our mandate is simple: this money must care for the elderly vulnerable and the poor. This money must not be used to buy cars for directors of this company. We are reclaiming the NGO sector - two billion rands every year since 1994, it's a lot of money."