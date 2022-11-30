Ngcobo: Section 89 panel relied solely on evidence from political parties The panel's three-volume report was handed to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at Parliament on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Section 89 impeachment panel CAPE TOWN - South Africans will have to wait a little longer to find out whether an independent panel has recommended whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face a parliamentary impeachment process. The three-volume report was handed to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at Parliament on Wednesday. Retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo handing over the Section 89 Independent Panel Report to the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at Imbizo Centre in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/2D2hmAMOP1 Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) November 30, 2022

But the document will only be shared with political parties through the daily parliamentary announcements on Wednesday night.

Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo said that the panel solely relied on evidence placed before it by political parties, as per the rules.

Ngcobo moved to correct misperceptions that the panel could call witnesses and interrogate law enforcement authorities about the alleged cover-up of a burglary at the president’s Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

But he said that President Ramaphosa was afforded the opportunity to respond to all information put before the panel by political parties.

This included submissions from the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

"There has been a lot of anxiety, understandably so, from the people of South Africa. I want to thank them for the patience, allowing us the necessary space to do our work without any interruption."

Parliament said that it budgeted R5.3 million for this exercise.

The panel report will be debated by the National Assembly before the House rises, next Tuesday.