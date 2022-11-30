Ngcobo: Ramaphosa was given the opportunity to respond to info put before panel

Former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was given the opportunity to respond to all information put before the panel which considered impeachment allegations against him.

CAPE TOWN - Former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was given the opportunity to respond to all information put before the panel which considered impeachment allegations against him.

While Ngcobo has not shared the findings of the independent panel, he said that it was cognisant of the seriousness of deciding whether a president should face impeachment.

Ngcobo stressed that the rules of the National Assembly did not allow the panel to call witnesses.

It purely had to rely on information submitted by the complaints - the ATM, the UDM and the EFF.

He said that all research into the matter was done by the panel itself.