NFP remains divided after contentious elective conference

DURBAN - Divisions seem to be growing in the National Freedom Party (NFP) as factions fight over leadership.

Over the weekend, one faction held an elective conference in Durban.

But the party’s secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe, said the party's national executive committee opposed the results.

Mdletshe and his faction are expected to provide an update on Monday on the factional battles playing out in the public.

Divisions in the NFP started after their founder and president Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi’s death in 2021.

Eyewitness News understands that since then, some have called for leadership changes in the party, but internal disputes have halted this.

The past weekend’s conference elected Irvin Barnes as the new president of the party.

But Mdletshe said the conference was unlawful and he would give reasons why on Monday.

The leadership squabbles come just months before the crucial 2024 elections.