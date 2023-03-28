New Tshwane Mayor Brink aiming to improve city's finances, service delivery

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Cilliers Brink has been elected as the next Tshwane executive mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink has been elected as the new executive mayor for the City of Tshwane.

Brink was up against newly sworn-in Congress of the People (Cope) councillor, Ofentse Moalusi.

A total of 109 councillors voted for Brink while 102 councillors voted for Moalusi and there were no spoiled votes.

Brink has promised to work with all parties in order to stabilise the capital city.

The city has been without a mayor since 10 March following the resignation of Murunwa Makwarela after he faked a court rehabilitation notice.

Brink's election represents a win for the DA-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane.

Brink received 109 votes, which is the exact number of councillors in the DA-led multiparty coalition.

In his acceptance speech, Brink said that it was up to every councillor in Tshwane to work towards a common goal.

"Each of us, no matter what our race, political affiliation, where we live, want to build a capital city that works where there is clean, effective corruption-free administration."

Brink said that his main priorities would be sorting out the city's finances, improving service delivery and lessening the municipality's reliance on Eskom.