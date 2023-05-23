New smiles for Mpumalanga kids thanks to SA medical volunteers

During a three-day surgical programme at Rob Ferreira Hospital, Operation Smile South Africa, in partnership with the Mpumalanga Department of Health and supported by MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, brought together medical volunteers to treat 27 patients with cleft lips and palates.

JOHANNESBURG - Clefts are the third most common birth defect in the world, occurring every three minutes somewhere in the world. During a three-day surgical programme at Rob Ferreira Hospital, Operation Smile South Africa, in partnership with the Mpumalanga Department of Health and supported by MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, brought together medical volunteers from across South Africa to treat 27 patients with cleft lips and palates.

Safe surgery may not be available or accessible in many parts of South Africa where the public health system is overburdened and underfunded, and a child may have to wait years before he or she can live a normal life. In the absence of surgery, children with clefts are likely to suffer from long-term health problems and emotional abuse.

According to Operation Smile South Africa's executive director, Sarah Scarth, every person born with a cleft deserves access to safe surgery and comprehensive care.

"The longer a child born with a cleft must wait for surgery, the more serious their health, developmental and psychological problems will likely be. The good news is that cleft conditions can be surgically repaired in as little as 45 minutes by a specialist medical team," said Scarth.

In conjunction with the medical staff at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela, Operation Smile's team of volunteers, which included plastic and reconstructive surgeons, anaesthetists, paediatricians, nurses, dentists, speech therapists and psychosocial professionals, traveled to Mpumalanga from across the country to assist.

“We are committed to reducing cleft surgical waiting times and are very pleased to be working with the Mpumalanga Department of Health and Rob Ferreira Hospital to provide high-quality cleft care at no cost to those in the province and surrounding areas,” said Scarth.

Mpumalanga Department of Health said it was happy to be involved in the surgical programme since clefts do not only affect a child's appearance but also their ability to breathe, eat and talk.

“As a department, we take pride in our children and we aim to bring back the smile on the faces of our young generation,” said the MEC for Health in Mpumalanga, Ms Sasekani Manzini, who welcomed the partnership with Operation Smile.