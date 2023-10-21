New IFP changes 'will carry Buthelezi's legacy, entrench party unity' - Hlabisa

The IFP President was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Thursday, replacing the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and on Friday, Hlabisa announced a few changes to the party's structure.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa said he looks forward to his new role as party leader in Parliament.

Hlabisa was sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Thursday, replacing the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died in September.

The IFP said it took this decision to carry Buthelezi's legacy forward.

Briefing the media on Friday, Hlabisa told journalists he was excited about this task.

"I was honoured to be sworn in as a member of the National Assembly, and I look forward to the responsibilities that lie ahead in leading a formidable team of MPs in the course of service to our people," said Hlabisa.

Hlabisa's role, meanwhile, in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature will be filled by Reverend Musa Zondi, who just made a comeback to the party.

Announcing other new changes to the party structure on Friday, Hlabisa said the changes are "consistent with the party's smooth leadership transition and [I] believe these changes will take forward the legacy and life's work of Prince KwaPhindangene and entrench party unity and consolidate IFP in the onward march to 2024 elections."

The IFP said Hlabisa's joining Parliament would not hinder the party's campaign for the 2024 polls.