New bill aimed at bringing all marriages under one law gaining momentum

CAPE TOWN - A new bill aimed at bringing all marriages irrespective of sexual orientation, religious or cultural beliefs under a single law, is gaining momentum.

Members of the public are now being invited by the Home Affairs Department to give input on the Draft Marriages Bill before 31 July.

A key feature of the bill is that it will outlaw child marriages, meaning it will no longer be permissible for parents to consent to marriages of individuals under the age of 18.

Currently, marriages in South Africa are recognised under three separate acts - the Marriage Act, the Civil Union Act and the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act.

Family law lawyer, Courtney Elson, said that under the new law, all marriages - including customary unions - would have now have to be formally registered with home affairs.

"One benefit is that the bill is not retrospective, so it’s not going to affect any marriages that are currently valid but any marriages going forward will have to be registered once the act comes into force."

The draft bill also sets the minimum legal age for marriage at 18 years.

Elson said that this would require an amendment to the Children’s Act.

"Anybody who allows somebody under the age of 18 to be married whether the marriage officer or the parent, is actually guilty of an offence."

The Draft Marriages Bill, however, still does not make provision for Muslim marriages, which are currently not recognised by law.