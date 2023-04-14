Neuropsychologist to testify at inquiry into Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial

The former Bosasa boss, who hasn’t appeared in court since October 2020 after collapsing in custody, risks having his bail revoked if he can't prove his absence and the delays it caused wasn't his fault.

JOHANNESBURG - The inquiry into former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi’s fitness to stand trial for the two fraud and corruption cases he’s facing is set to continue in the Pretoria High Court on Friday.

Agrizzi hasn’t appeared in the dock for either of the cases since October 2020 when he collapsed while in custody.

This is because of his apparent continued ill health in the aftermath of the incident.

The court is now conducting an inquiry into his absence, and the delays it caused in his cases, in which Agrizzi risks having his bail revoked unless he can prove he was not at fault.

The inquiry got under way on Tuesday and sat on Wednesday as well, before it was adjourned until Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, neurosurgeon Herman Edeling took the stand as the first witness for the defence.

He's now concluded his evidence.

And Friday, neuropsychologist Trevor Reynolds, also for the defence, is scheduled to testify.

In the meantime, Agrizzi’s attorney, Daniel Witz, said the State now also wanted Agrizzi to be referred for psychiatric observation, which the defence was opposing.

“The doctor who gave evidence-in-chief and withstood cross-examination on behalf of Mr Agrizzi has confirmed Mr Agrizzi doesn’t suffer from psychiatric illness, nor mental disability, but rather it’s a brain injury caused by the events of October 2020.”

The hearing is set down for three days next week, as well.