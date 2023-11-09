Nespresso introduces an exclusive, novel coffee flavour

Nespresso's coffee team set out to find the best Arabicas from its Coffee Collection Catalogue in order to realise its vision of making the perfect cup of coffee in response to consumers' growing aversion to uncommon and high-quality kinds and increasingly sophisticated palates.

JOHANNESBURG - All coffee lovers, take note: this one is for you. Nespresso has announced the release of N°20, a brand-new, unique coffee that was created by the company after 20 years of study and dedication.

This coffee was developed specifically to delight and gratify coffee connoisseurs with its outstanding flavour profile boasting notes of tangy citrus and alluring orange flower smells.

Nespresso's coffee team set out to find the best Arabicas from its Coffee Collection Catalogue in order to realise the vision of making the perfect cup of coffee in response to consumers' growing aversion to uncommon and high-quality kinds and increasingly sophisticated palates.

The sentiment in the newsroom was rather mixed. Journalists rely on caffeine to survive, and our beverage of choice is usually coffee. Although not connoisseurs by any means, we are regular consumers.

Here are our thoughts:

"This is right up my alley of coffee flavours. In my opinion, every one of those 20 years did the job."

"It lacks that hugging feeling in your mouth."

"It's not worth 20 years. Not the best coffee I've had, but definitely not the worst."

"Strong and tasty, the flavour was pleasant - not overpowering, but subtle and still strong."

"For someone who's not a fan of strong coffee, but this one I can drink. Sugar makes it taste even better, adding a well-rounded zing that makes my palette sing."

The Eyewitness News newsroom gives Nespresso's new flavour a 3 out of 5.

N°20 is a seasonal coffee, so drinkers may only savour its refined and aromatic profile for a brief period of time every year.

Nespresso advises drinking N°20 like an espresso to best appreciate its unique and refined flavour.