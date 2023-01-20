Nersa to hold meeting over electricity tariff increase concerns

Last week Nersa approved Eskom's application to increase the electricity prices by 18.65%, effective from 1 April.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy regulator Nersa on Friday said it will hold a board meeting next week to discuss concerns raised about the recent electricity tariff increase it granted to Eskom.

Civil society organisations protested in Pretoria on Friday demonstrating against the imminent electricity price hike.

The organisations marched to Nersa headquarters and the office of The Presidency calling for an end to load shedding.

Last week Nersa approved Eskom's application to increase the electricity prices by 18.65%, effective from 1 April.

The demonstrating organisations demand that the energy regulator withdraw its decision on the electricity tariff price increase.

They handed over a memorandum of demands to Nersa asking for a response within 21 days.

Nersa's CEO Nomalanga Sithole said the board will carefully look at the concerns raised over the 18,65% electricity price increase.

"This particular memorandum is going to be presented to the board for us to consider as requested. And we will do this within the time proposed in the memorandum."

The civil society organisations said the double-digit increase should've been rolled out in phases.

