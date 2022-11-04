Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case expected to continue

Former Buffalo City Metro chief financial officer, Vincent Pillay, will continue giving testimony.

BHISHO - The Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case will continue in the Bhisho High Court on Friday.

The 12 accused in the matter face charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Former Buffalo City Metro chief financial officer, Vincent Pillay, will continue giving testimony.

With Pillay considered to be one of the State's strongest witnesses, the prosecution pressed him on process and procedure.

Most of the prosecution's questioning revolved around the paper trail of the alleged R10 million that was swindled.

Pillay's evidence so far has implicated then acting director of executive support services, Ondela Mahlangu, who is accused number seven.

Pillay will continue with his testimony focusing on the flawed procurement process.