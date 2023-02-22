Nehawu urges Godongwana not to implement austerity budgets for public sector

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget speech at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Nehawu has urged Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to refrain from implementing austerity budgets for the public service sector.

The union's deputy general secretary, December Mavuso, said that austerity budgets were weakening public services, with workers not being paid what they deserve.

"You can't deliver quality services if you continue to cut spending on key departments like health and education, so we expect a shift from that."

At the same time, the Black Business Council's president, Elias Monage, wants Godongwana to set out a budget that will assist small and medium enterprises amid rolling power cuts.

"The minister needs to provide a bounce-back scheme in the form of incentives for SMMEs so that they can recover from COVID-19 and the energy crisis."

