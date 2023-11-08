Nedbank Golf Challenge ready for tee off at Sun City

Defending champion, Tommy Fleetwood, is back to defend his title for a third time.

JOHANNESBURG - Some of the best golfers on the circuit will descend on the Gary Player County Club at the Sun City resort this week (9-12 November) for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Over the years, this tournament, fondly known as "Africa’s major", has been recognised as the biggest golf event on the continent.

Defending champion, Tommy Fleetwood, is back to defend his title for a third time. The Englishman won his first African major at the event in 2019 and then successfully defended it last year as the showpiece took a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 disruptions.

Generally, the Nedbank Golf Challenge is limited to a field of 66 players, consisting of 60 professionals from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai rankings, while the remainder are invitational spots.



This year’s field features six top 10-ranked players including Adrian Meronk (3rd), Ryan Fox (4th), Victor Perez (5th), Sami Valimaki (7th), Robert MacIntyre (8th) and Alexander Bjork (9th).

Some Ryder Cup compatriots such as world number 8, Max Homa, and two-time major winner, Justin Thomas, make their debuts at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The home favourites will draw inspiration from their national rugby team’s success at the Rugby World Cup as the Springboks became back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions in France. Local spectators will be fully behind the South African players. The 2017 champion, Brandon Grace, who competes on the LIV Invitational circuit forms part of the line-up. Other locals teeing up include Hennie du Plessis, Louis de Jager, Ockie Strydom, Thriston Lawrence and Zander Lombard.