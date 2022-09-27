Navaratri celebrations begin: 9 Interesting things to know about the Festival What is Navratri how is it celebrated? Here's a fact file to understanding the vibrant Hindu observation. Navaratri

Feminine Divine JOHANNESBURG - Over nine days since Monday, Hindus around the world will celebrate the holy festival Navratri. The nine-day festival is observed by worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine avatars every day; each day is dedicated to a different incarnation. The festival of Navratri is celebrated five times a year. Get to know more about this famous festival with these nine interesting pointers. Happy Navratri to all!!

• Navaratri celebrates the Feminine Divine. The feminine aspect is known as Devi (goddess, in Sanskrit), which is a manifestation of Shakti, the feminine creative and energetic force of the Divine.

• Hindus usually fast for nine days in Shardiya Navratri, which means they abstain from meat and pleasurable food.

• Garba dance of Gujarat makes the festivities of Navaratri stand out as particularly unique. A vibrant scene of elegant, yet spirited dancers in colorful attire, whirling in synchronized, concentric circles of rhythmic steps to soulful and dynamic drum beats, Garba events tend to magnetically draw in participants and viewers, whether they are aware of its deeper symbolic meanings or not.



• Observers not wear black clothes for nine days of Navratri. Don't even touch leather belts and shoes. Also, do not get hair, beard and nails cut during Navratri.

• As Navaratri generally occurs during India’s fall harvest season, it is typical for Hindus to pray to Bhumi Devi, the Mother Goddess of Earth who is revered as the source of all food. One of Hinduism’s fundamental teachings is that everything one receives in life is a gift from the Divine, and should therefore be honored as such

• Others celebrate the holiday in three sets of three. There are many who celebrate Navaratri by worshipping not just Durga, but also Lakshmi (the consort of Vishnu, the preserver of the universe) and Saraswati (the consort of Brahma, the architect of the universe).

• Towards the end of Navaratri many perform Ayudha Puja, customary worship of the instruments used in one’s livelihood. Because Hinduism espouses divinity as being in all of creation as both immanent and transcendent, followers believe all facets of life can be transformed into a spiritual practice.

• Navaratri is about inviting and engaging all of the public in honoring the fiery protective and soft-hearted energy of the Divine. It is also, however, about encouraging everyone to realize this energy is within all of us, and that the world is greatly benefited by us becoming more aware of and appreciative of it.

• In North India the Ram Lila (“Play of Rama”) is the highlight of the festival.