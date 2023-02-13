Nationwide destructive flooding declared national state of disater in SA

At least seven of the country's provinces were subjected to above-normal downpours brought about by the La Niña global weather phenomenon

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s countrywide flooding was on Tuesday declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

This comes after heavy downpours severely affected seven of the country's nine provinces of late.

The Presidency brought this to light on Monday as inclement weather continued in parts of the country.

It said declaring a national state of disaster sought “to enable an intensive, coordinated response to the impact of floods that are affecting Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape, and North West”.

Moreover, said The Presidency of the above-normal downpours, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape were the most affected provinces.

This comes after the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) received reports ranging from flooded homes, overflowing dams and sewage facilities to infrastructure damage to roads, bridges and a hospital in Limpopo.

The Presidency added that the agricultural sector also bore the brunt of the flooding.

“In agriculture, farmers have suffered crop and livestock losses, and anticipate further losses as the South African Weather Service predicts that current heavy rains will persist.

“These conditions have been brought on by the La Niña global weather phenomenon which occurs in the Pacific Ocean but impacts on a country like South Africa with above-normal rainfall.”

According to The Presidency, such weather conditions will persist during the early part of 2023.

Taken together, these conditions demand the provision of temporary shelters, food and blankets to homeless families and individuals and the large-scale, costly rehabilitation of infrastructure.

SA BRAVES CONCURRENT NATIONAL STATE OF DISASTERS

The chips are down for South Africans as a national state of disaster was declared due to prevalent power cuts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped the bombshell during his State of the Nation Address last Thursday.

"Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures," he said.

“The crisis has evolved to affect every part of our society. We must act to lessen the impact of the crisis on farmers, small businesses, water infrastructure, transport networks and other areas and facilities that support our people’s lives.”

The power crisis, too, was classified by the NDMC.