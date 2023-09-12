Go

Nationalisation of land set to be hot-button topic at ActionSA policy conference

The party is hosting its inaugural three-day policy conference at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, with over 600 delegates in attendance.

ActionSA delegates at the party's policy conference in Boksburg on 12 September 2023. Picture: @Action4SA/X
12 September 2023 16:56

JOHANNESBURG - The nationalisation of land is among the many hot-button topics expected to be debated and voted on by ActionSA delegates during the party’s policy conference.

In their draft policy document, ActionSA is against the state ownership of land as it inhibits economic growth.

In ActionSA’s draft policy document, there are nine policy positions the party has taken on topics ranging from energy, healthcare and rural development among others.

These policies will be voted on by the 609 delegates and will either be adopted or amended depending on the outcome.

ActionSA Eastern Cape leader, Athol Trollip, said there needed to be a new approach on the issue of land in his province and many rural areas across South Africa.

"No production is happening in the rural areas and the state is always involved handing out seed, handing out this and that but there is no extension services, there is no support for those farmers and the project always ends up in failure."

The conference continues.

