National shutdown: airports will operate normally despite, says Acsa

The airport management company said that it set contingency plans for all nine of its airports to ensure that it could mitigate any disruptions from the red berets' planned protest action on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), which manages all major airports in the country, said it would be operating as normal on Monday, despite the Economic Freedom Fighters’s (EFF) planned national shutdown.

This week, EFF representatives handed a notice to the management at OR Tambo International Airport asking it to stop all its operations, as the country would be shut down.

However, Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme said that all nine of its airports across the country would remain in operation.

He said that this decision came after a high-level meeting between Acsa management, law enforcement officials and other government agencies.

"Despite the threats of the organisers of the shutdown, Acsa would like to assure the public it has a contingency plan to mitigate any disruptions planned for the day.

"All entities in the Acsa value chain are in the process of preparing contingency plans to ensure adequate resourcing across our airports. We will remain on high alert and normal operations will continue."