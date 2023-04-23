National Order nominations for Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson, Mike Horne withdrawn

The ANC Veterans' League objected to Ndlovu's inclusion in the nominations. Ndlovu was implicated in state capture at the SA Revenue Service.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Sunday announced the withdrawal of nominations for National Orders for Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson and Mike Horne.

"Following objections from various sectors of society and on the recommendation of the National Orders Advisory Council (NOAC), President Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three nominees who were nominated to receive respective Orders in a ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, 28 April 2023 in Pretoria," the Presidency said in a statement.

The three were among 35 recipients nominated for the national orders, which are highest awards that South Africa bestows on citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

"To uphold the integrity of National Orders, the NOAC, will further adopt measures to strengthen the selection process. These measures include a workshop which will be undertaken by Council members at the end of April 2023. Timelines of the selection process will also be reviewed," the statement read.

The ANC Veterans' League objected to Ndlovu's inclusion in the nominations, owed to him being implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service.

The former Muvhango executive producer was credited with introducing Zuma to former managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Vittorio Massone.