Go

National Order Awards: 3 South Africans bag the Order of Mendi

The bravery awards were bestowed upon sister Mary Ellen Taller, Kgomotso Thomas and posthumously to taxi conductor Denver Kock who died saving five commuters from a burning vehicle.

order-of-the-mendijpg
order-of-the-mendijpg
28 April 2023 17:39

JOHANNESBURG - Three people were awarded the Order of Mendi at the National Order Awards.

The ceremony was held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The prestigious awards are bestowed upon outstanding citizens with a positive impact on the country.

The Order of Mendi, in particular, is a bravery award.

On Friday, it was awarded to sister Mary Ellen Taller, Kgomotso Thomas and posthumously to taxi conductor Denver Kock who died saving five commuters from a burning vehicle.

The director general in The Presidency Phindile Baleni explained: "The Order of Mendi for bravery in silver is hereby bestowed on Mr Kgomotso Thomas. The order is bestowed on his heroic rescue of two young people from drowning while paying the ultimate price."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA